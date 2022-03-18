Irish Examiner view: ESB made a costly mistake with this windfarm

The forced deconstruction of a windfarm on the grounds that its construction was environmentally destructive may seem like someone’s idea of a bad joke but that is exactly the position that the ESB finds itself in relation to Derrybrien windfarm in south Galway.

The saga in the Sliabh Aughty mountains has been going on for years. While the original owners of the site gained planning permission for the wind farm between 1998 and 2003 when construction began it caused a massive landslide which should have forewarned the ESB that trouble lay ahead.