Irish Examiner View: Sharing our values and our culture

As we celebrate our national feast day it is timely to reflect on what it means to be Irish. It should not be dependent solely on blood ties or family connections but on shared values and connections, friendship and community. We now have more than 5m people in the Republic, many of them born elsewhere. Nonetheless, those half a million or so born abroad have come to embrace Irishness in a new and valuable sense — not the vanity or conceit of cosy nationalism that dwells in the past but the pride in being part of a community that looks to the future.
A visible sign of those shared values will be the flying of the flag of Ukraine alongside the Tricolour, in honour of and in solidarity with the people of that country. We can use our day of national pride to make a difference, show and promote our values, and stand with those who are facing the worst circumstances imaginable.
The fortitude of the Ukrainian people and its leader contrasts sharply with the hideous and cowardly brutality of Russian invaders. Consider the courage of Ukraine’s president, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who insists on remaining visible and accessible to his fellow citizens, as opposed to the cowardice of Russia' president, Vladimir Putin, who hides in his Kremlin bunker while he sends young Russian boys to their deaths in a war he created.
For the thousands of Ukrainians already in Ireland, we can use our national holiday to be with them and bring some measure of comfort in the knowledge that we share a desire for peace and a love of family and friendship.
St Patrick’s Day is the most celebrated national day worldwide. For most countries, even the US, it is an unofficial holiday. It is only officially recognised in Ireland and Northern Ireland, Newfoundland in Canada, and the Caribbean island of Montserrat, which became a refuge for persecuted Irish Catholics as far back as the 17th century. Most of its 5,000 residents claim some Irish heritage or affiliation.
St Patrick’s Day is also a prime example of ‘soft power’ that allows a small country to exert an influence far beyond its shores. Every year, the White House hosts the taoiseach for a shamrock ceremony, where the US president is presented with a crystal bowl full of shamrocks. This year, it was Micheál Martin’s turn to do the honours with President Biden.
There is also the joy of sharing a variety of cultures that we see on St Patrick’s Day. Among those doing that is a group of Bhangra dancers whose performance stole hearts on this day last year. Bhangra is a traditional form of dance and music that originates from the Punjab region of India and Pakistan. The video of Kanwar Shamrock Bhangra grooving to a fusion of drum beats and Irish music went viral in 2021 and this year they are presenting their version of Kerry Slides.
Celebrating the day even extends to the International Space Station. In 2013, Canadian astronaut Chris Hadfield wore a green jumper and bow tie on board the space station, took a photo of Ireland from orbit and even posted a recording of himself singing ‘Danny Boy’.
Happy St Patrick’s Day wherever you are.