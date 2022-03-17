Irish Examiner View: Sharing our values and our culture

As we celebrate our national feast day it is timely to reflect on what it means to be Irish. It should not be dependent solely on blood ties or family connections but on shared values and connections, friendship and community. We now have more than 5m people in the Republic, many of them born elsewhere. Nonetheless, those half a million or so born abroad have come to embrace Irishness in a new and valuable sense — not the vanity or conceit of cosy nationalism that dwells in the past but the pride in being part of a community that looks to the future.

A visible sign of those shared values will be the flying of the flag of Ukraine alongside the Tricolour, in honour of and in solidarity with the people of that country. We can use our day of national pride to make a difference, show and promote our values, and stand with those who are facing the worst circumstances imaginable.