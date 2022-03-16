Irish Examiner view: We salute journalist's courageous protest

Marina Ovsyannikova interrupted a live evening broadcast by carrying a poster proclaiming 'Stop the war. Don’t believe the propaganda'
Irish Examiner view: We salute journalist's courageous protest

Marina Ovsyannikova during the protest on Russian state TV (Screengrab/PA)

Wed, 16 Mar, 2022 - 07:10

Every so often in times of incredible tension an individual does something which takes your breath away. 

We often know their names Rosa Luxemburg, Jan Masaryk, Thich Quang Duc, Lech Walesa, Steve Biko and sometimes we don’t.

We don’t know the name of the Tank Man of Tiananmen Square in Beijing who helped the world see the Chinese Communist Party in its true colours on June 5, 1989, and who has provided us with an iconic image of bravery under oppression. 

But we do know the identity of the Russian TV producer who staged a remarkable protest in the Channel One news studio which is a regular conduit for Putin propaganda.

Marina Ovsyannikova interrupted a live evening broadcast by carrying a poster proclaiming: “Stop the war. Don’t believe the propaganda” and declaring “they’re lying to you.” 

She has been arrested and appeared in court with the Russians accusing her of “hooliganism”, which may carry a sentence of eight years.

In a pre-recorded video posted online before the incident Ms Ovsyannikova said she was ashamed to play a part in spreading Kremlin propaganda, adding that her father was Ukrainian. 

“Now the whole world has turned away from us and the next 10 generations of our descendants will not wash away the shame of this fratricidal war,” she said.

This was a courageous act and we should salute and support Marina Ovsyannikova.

Russian state TV employee fined for anti-war protest on live news show

#Ukraine
