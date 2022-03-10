Irish Examiner View: Smithwick showed true diligence

Judge Peter Smithwick was also known for his immaculate courtroom manner and sartorial elegance.
Judge Peter Smithwick on the opening day of the Smithwick Tribunal, on March 3, 2006. Picture: Julien Behal/PA .

Thu, 10 Mar, 2022 - 06:30

The death of Judge Peter Smithwick is a reminder of the hard work he brought to bear, not only as a long-serving district court judge but also for his diligence in conducting an inquiry into claims of Garda collusion with the IRA in the murder of two RUC officers. 

Chief Superintendent Harry Breen and Superintendent Robert Buchanan were murdered by the IRA on March 20, 1989, as they returned home from a meeting in Dundalk Garda Station.

For years attempts were made, to little avail, to uncover the truth about their deaths. It took Judge Smithwick’s thoroughness to get to the truth about their deaths. He was the sole member of the tribunal of inquiry into the murders. 

His damning findings concluded that there was, indeed, collusion with the IRA from within An Garda Síochána.

Judge Smithwick, of the Kilkenny brewing family, was of the old school, known for his immaculate courtroom manner. 

He was also known for his sartorial elegance and would often be seen strolling from Heuston Station in Dublin towards the Four Courts sporting a bowler hat and a pinstripe suit.

Peter Smithwick, chair of tribunal into claims of Garda/IRA collusion, dies aged 85

