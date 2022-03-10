Irish Examiner View: Smithwick showed true diligence

The death of Judge Peter Smithwick is a reminder of the hard work he brought to bear, not only as a long-serving district court judge but also for his diligence in conducting an inquiry into claims of Garda collusion with the IRA in the murder of two RUC officers.

Chief Superintendent Harry Breen and Superintendent Robert Buchanan were murdered by the IRA on March 20, 1989, as they returned home from a meeting in Dundalk Garda Station.