Irish Examiner view: Cahir is king of the castles

Congratulations are due to the Office of Public Works (OPW) which manages Cahir Castle in Co Tipperary, voted Europe's favourite filming location.

The castle, which overlooks the River Suir, has won the 2021 European Film Commissions Network (EUFCN) Location Award. It was nominated by Screen Ireland as the location for The Green Knight and won by a public vote against Norway ( Dune), Spain ( The Crown), Croatia ( Murina), and Germany ( The Queen’s Gambit).