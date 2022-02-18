Irish Examiner view: Cahir is king of the castles

From 'Excalibur' to 'The Green Knight', the Tipperary castle has played several starring roles as the location for hit movies
Irish Examiner view: Cahir is king of the castles

Now almost 900 years old, Cahir Castle is both a top-class tourist destination and European film fans' favourite movie location after it starred in David Lowery's 'The Green Knight'. Picture: Denis Minihane

Fri, 18 Feb, 2022 - 06:53

Congratulations are due to the Office of Public Works (OPW) which manages Cahir Castle in Co Tipperary, voted Europe's favourite filming location.

The castle, which overlooks the River Suir, has won the 2021 European Film Commissions Network (EUFCN) Location Award. It was nominated by Screen Ireland as the location for The Green Knight and won by a public vote against Norway ( Dune), Spain ( The Crown), Croatia ( Murina), and Germany ( The Queen’s Gambit).

One of Ireland’s best-preserved historic castles, Cahir Castle has captured the imagination of filmmakers for decades. In David Lowery’s 2021 film – a fantasy retelling of the famous medieval story of Sir Gawain and the Green Knight – the 13th-century fortress features as the Camelot of Arthurian legend, a role it also played in the 1981 film Excalibur.

Cahir Castle is also expected to be on the agenda for next month’s visit by Britain’s future king and queen. Prince Charles and his wife, Camilla, will follow in the footsteps of his mother, Queen Elizabeth, who visited Ireland in 2011.

Read More

New film and TV hub to be established in Limerick 

More in this section

Irish Examiner view: We need to get tougher on pension fraud Irish Examiner view: We need to get tougher on pension fraud
Irish Examiner view: War of words over Ukraine is better than the real thing Irish Examiner view: War of words over Ukraine is better than the real thing
Irish woman, 65, loses €35k in ‘Tinder Swindler’ scam as gardaí warn of romance fraud Irish Examiner view:  Think with your head, not heart, when it comes to fraud
The Green KnightExcaliburDuneThe Queen's GambitPlace: CahirPlace: TipperaryPlace: IrelandPlace: MunsterPerson: Dev Patel
<p>Senator David Norris speaking at an event marking the centenary of Seanad Éireann at Leinster House in Dublin. Picture: Niall Carson/PA</p>

Irish Examiner view: Seanad is a vital platform for human rights

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

Suzanne Harrington
Suzanne Harrington

Lifestyle

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up
Mick Clifford
IE_Podcast_Logo

The Mick Clifford Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices