New film and TV hub to be established in Limerick 

The site will be one of three hubs in Ireland, with the others based in Galway and Wicklow
Dev Patel as Gawain in a scene from 'The Green Knight' which was filmed on location at Cahir Castle in Tipperary for Amazon Studios. Picture: Eric Zachanowich 

Tue, 21 Dec, 2021 - 20:30
Ryan O’Rourke

A new film and TV hub is to be established in Limerick to help manage the growing success of the industry in the Mid West.

The region has been chosen as the base for a number of film and television projects in recent times.

These include Foundation which was filmed at Troy Studios for AppleTV+; The Green Knight filmed on location at Cahir Castle in Tipperary for Amazon Studios, due to be released next year, and Hidden Assets filmed in Limerick City and Shannon, for RTÉ.

The new hub will be managed by Innovate Limerick through Film in Limerick.

The site will be one of three hubs in Ireland, with the others based in Galway and Wicklow.

The Crew Hubs will join the National Talent Academy network for Film and TV and will be managed by the Atlantic Academy (Danú Media) in Galway, and Clermont Enterprise Hub in Wicklow.

Speaking about the establishment of the new Crew Hub in Limerick, Mike Cantwell, Head of Innovate Limerick said it is delighted to partner with Screen Ireland and the other partners in Munster. 

“With having seen rapid growth in the sector here in the past few years, this new Crew Hub will play an important role in further developing skills and capacity to attract productions and create more local employment," Mr Cantwill said

The future of the screen industries in the region and province is looking bright.

The hubs will focus on pulling in the “next generation” of talent with a strong diversity agenda and €1m in funding that has been invested across the three Crew Hubs to support crew development.

Paul C Ryan, regional film manager at Film in Limerick said: “The announcement that Limerick has been chosen to lead and host one of three national Film and TV Crew Hubs is a sign of the increasing importance of the region in the national and International screen sector.

“We have big ambitions to build on the success of film and TV in the region to date and we look forward to working with our local and national partners in 2022 to make the region a major production base,” he added.

