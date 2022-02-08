Irish Examiner view: First of many

Ireland's Leona Maguire imitates a "selfie" as she poses with the trophy after winning the LPGA Drive On Championship at Crown Colony Golf & Country in Fort Myers, Florida. Picture: Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images)

Tue, 08 Feb, 2022 - 09:19

It may seem incongruous to opine that there was an inevitability about Leona Maguire’s first LPGA Tour victory in Fort Meyers, Florida at the weekend.

But such as been the career path of the 27-year-old Cavan woman since a stellar College career at Duke University and her starring role as a debutant in last year’s Solheim Cup-winning European team, that inevitability steered a just course to reality.

Her desire to go out and win last weekend’s tournament on her own merit and not to have it handed to her by someone else’s misfortune is an excellent indication of the steeliness of Ireland’s latest sporting hero.

Renowned for her work ethic, many golf insiders had predicted glory for Maguire since she first arrived on the LPGA Tour in 2019 and her first success might have taken a little longer than she or anyone else might have expected. Now she has broken the glass ceiling for an Irish female on the world stage, expect much more to come.

Caddie Dermot Byrne key for Leona Maguire's breakthrough win

Irish Examiner view: Reasonable right to roam long overdue

