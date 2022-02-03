Irish Examiner view: Finding a way out of an abusive relationship

Women's Aid last year launched a campaign that aims to educate about the signs of unhealthy relationships
Doireann O'Mahony. Picture: Miki Barlok

Thu, 03 Feb, 2022 - 07:37

Doireann O’Mahony deserves great credit for her courage in revealing her abusive relationship. 

It cannot have been easy, even for someone used to being in the public eye, to reveal disturbing details of the abuse she endured. 

Let us hope that it will empower other women to leave abusive relationships.

“This kind of behaviour thrives in silence,” the Cork barrister told the Irish Examiner. “But this can happen to anybody. I feel now that I’ve taken my power back.”

Anyone — female or male — who finds themselves in an abusive intimate relationship can draw courage and heart from Doireann’s story. 

Too Into You campaign

They can also draw support from Women’s Aid. Last November the charity launched a campaign called Too Into You, which aims to educate people on the signs of unhealthy relationships.

Recognising that the relationship is an abusive one is also important. A controlling partner can crush the spirit as much as a blow. 

There is help and support out there and, hopefully, thanks to Doireann and others who shared their stories, more women will reach out for the help they need.

Cork barrister reveals mental and physical abuse in former relationship

