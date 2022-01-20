Irish Examiner View: Street art plays important role

Proof that art can function not just as an object of beauty but also as social commentary comes from a mural in Cork City which has been nominated for the prestigious title of Best Street Art.
Asbestos, as the artist is known, will now compete against famous street art from around the world, including Banksy in England.
The “What is home?” art piece on South Main St is a commentary on the current housing crisis in Ireland, showing a faceless figure in striking striped clothing and a cardboard house-shaped mask. It was painted in 2021 as part of the Ardú Street Art Project.
Street art has become a major worldwide phenomenon over the past 10 years or so. Once regarded as little more than destructive graffiti, it is now seen as a worthwhile addition to the world of art, while also functioning as a way to brighten up dull walls and rundown neighbourhoods.
It is also bringing art to the masses. Not everyone has the time or inclination to visit a gallery or museum.
Asbestos and his counterparts are changing the way we view and interpret art, giving us pleasure in the process.