Irish Examiner View: Street art plays important role

The “What is home?” art piece on South Main St is a commentary on the current housing crisis in Ireland.
Irish Examiner View: Street art plays important role

‘What is Home?’ - a mural by Dublin artist Asbestos, created for Ardú 2021, South Main St, Cork. Picture: Asbestos

Thu, 20 Jan, 2022 - 06:40

Proof that art can function not just as an object of beauty but also as social commentary comes from a mural in Cork City which has been nominated for the prestigious title of Best Street Art.

Asbestos, as the artist is known, will now compete against famous street art from around the world, including Banksy in England. 

The “What is home?” art piece on South Main St is a commentary on the current housing crisis in Ireland, showing a faceless figure in striking striped clothing and a cardboard house-shaped mask. It was painted in 2021 as part of the Ardú Street Art Project.

Street art has become a major worldwide phenomenon over the past 10 years or so. Once regarded as little more than destructive graffiti, it is now seen as a worthwhile addition to the world of art, while also functioning as a way to brighten up dull walls and rundown neighbourhoods. 

It is also bringing art to the masses. Not everyone has the time or inclination to visit a gallery or museum. 

Asbestos and his counterparts are changing the way we view and interpret art, giving us pleasure in the process.

Read More

Ardú street art project finishes up for another year - and you can help keep it going

More in this section

Russia Ukraine Irish Examiner View: Possible Ukraine invasion the greatest threat since Cold War
Irish Examiner view: Let us hear it for our historians Irish Examiner view: Let us hear it for our historians
Irish Examiner view: Time to move forward but let's keep our guard up Irish Examiner view: Time to move forward but let's keep our guard up
street artArtArdú
<p>A person walks past a sign outside a pub in Dublin, ahead of a new 8pm closing time for pubs and restaurants in Ireland beginning this evening. Picture: Damien Storan/PA Wire</p>

Irish Examiner View: Lift pandemic restrictions to save the economy

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

Suzanne Harrington
Suzanne Harrington

Lifestyle

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up
Mick Clifford
IE_Podcast_Logo

The Mick Clifford Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices