Irish Examiner view: Match point

Another day and another move in the saga of vaccine prisoner-of-conscience Novak Djokovic, a story that might almost have leapt from the pen of Barry Humphreys, creator of Melbourne housewife/superstar Dame Edna Everage and Les Patterson, the Australian cultural attaché to London.

Djokovic has once again been banned from Australia after Immigration Minister Alex Hawke decided to use his "personal power of cancellation" to revoke the tennis star's visa.