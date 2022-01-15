Irish Examiner view: Match point

Irish Examiner view: Match point

Serbia's Novak Djokovic now has to choose whether to take the case to judicial review. Picture: AP Photo/Mark Baker

Sat, 15 Jan, 2022 - 05:30

Another day and another move in the saga of vaccine prisoner-of-conscience Novak Djokovic, a story that might almost have leapt from the pen of Barry Humphreys, creator of Melbourne housewife/superstar Dame Edna Everage and Les Patterson, the Australian cultural attaché to London.

Djokovic has once again been banned from Australia after Immigration Minister Alex Hawke decided to use his "personal power of cancellation" to revoke the tennis star's visa.

Djokovic now has to choose whether to take the case to judicial review. Or he could follow the immortal advice of the comedian WC Fields: “If at first you don’t succeed, try, try again. Then quit. There’s no point being a damn fool about it.”

Exemption, detention and cancellation – Novak Djokovic's Australian Open saga

Novak Djokovic
Irish Examiner View: Birth Information and Tracing Bill a step in the right direction

