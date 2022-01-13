Irish Examiner view: It makes sense to ease close contact rules

The relaxation of close contact rules is a sensible and necessary measure to counter the adverse effect that the Covid-19 restrictions have on social and business life.

While many businesses and tradespeople have endured various forms of lockdown, they have in the most part managed to survive, thanks to pandemic payments.

However, the spread of the latest variant of the virus has led to many shops and other businesses having to close because so many staff members have either contracted the virus or have been in close contact with someone who has.

The Government decision brings an end to the five-day isolation period for fully vaccinated close contacts who do not have any Covid-19 symptoms.

Those changes to the close contact rules should remain in place until the end of February, the chief medical officer has told the Government.

Tony Holohan, in his letter to the Health Minister Stephen Donnelly, said the ending of five-day isolation rules for boosted, asymptomatic close contacts and other changes should continue until February 27 but could be reviewed earlier, subject to the “evolving epidemiological situation”.

The relaxation of the rules is not without its dangers but it is a proportionate response that, hopefully, will be built on as the threat from Omicron recedes. It will be a relief not only to thousands of businesses, but also to those who work in the education and health sectors.