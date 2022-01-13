Irish Examiner view: It makes sense to ease close contact rules

Ireland's relaxation of close contact rules is a sensible and necessary measure 
Irish Examiner view: It makes sense to ease close contact rules

While the relaxation of rules is not without risks, the Government's decision is a proportionate response that hopefully will be built on as the Omicron threat recedes. Stock picture

Thu, 13 Jan, 2022 - 06:35

The relaxation of close contact rules is a sensible and necessary measure to counter the adverse effect that the Covid-19 restrictions have on social and business life.

While many businesses and tradespeople have endured various forms of lockdown, they have in the most part managed to survive, thanks to pandemic payments.

However, the spread of the latest variant of the virus has led to many shops and other businesses having to close because so many staff members have either contracted the virus or have been in close contact with someone who has.

The Government decision brings an end to the five-day isolation period for fully vaccinated close contacts who do not have any Covid-19 symptoms. 

Those changes to the close contact rules should remain in place until the end of February, the chief medical officer has told the Government. 

Tony Holohan, in his letter to the Health Minister Stephen Donnelly, said the ending of five-day isolation rules for boosted, asymptomatic close contacts and other changes should continue until February 27 but could be reviewed earlier, subject to the “evolving epidemiological situation”.

The relaxation of the rules is not without its dangers but it is a proportionate response that, hopefully, will be built on as the threat from Omicron recedes. It will be a relief not only to thousands of businesses, but also to those who work in the education and health sectors.

Read More

Clodagh Finn: Starting now, this is the year we need to embrace the great outdoors

More in this section

YOUNG ESAT SCIENTIST AND TECHNOLOGY EXHIBITION Irish Examiner View: Young Scientist and Technology Exhibition an important showcase for our youth
Woman using smartphone. The concept of using the phone is essential in everyday life. Irish Examiner view: Are smart phones servant or master?
Irish Examiner view: We need to know why Cork's N25 upgrade won't happen Irish Examiner view: We need to know why Cork's N25 upgrade won't happen
#COVID-19omicronVaccineHealthEconomyPlace: IrelandPerson: Tony HolohanPerson: Stephen Donnelly
<p>A general view of the gates at Auschwitz I camp.</p>

Irish Examiner View: Exhibition a timely reminder

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

PODCASTS >icon
Suzanne Harrington
Suzanne Harrington

Lifestyle

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up
Mick Clifford
IE_Podcast_Logo

The Mick Clifford Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices