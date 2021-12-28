Irish Examiner View: Childline calls reveal a darker side to life for Irish children

Many people did not celebrate Christmas in the way they expected to. The surge in Covid-19 cases and close contacts meant that thousands of Christmas plans had to be shelved yet again.

Until just a few weeks ago, it seemed as if we would be celebrating a near-to-normal festive season, but the Omicron variant put paid to that.

While our Christmas expectations were considerably curbed, there is still an incredible amount of hype surrounding the entire event. Inevitably the season itself cannot live up to that fanfare; as adults, we understand that. However, for children, who are sold the dream of the magical Christmas experience, it is much harder to fathom.

Childline has revealed that more than 1,000 children contacted its services over the three days from Christmas Eve to St Stephen’s Day, citing concerns about family conflict, mental health and, not surprisingly, Covid. These calls reveal the darker side of life for some children, which, in reality, extends far beyond Christmas.

Childline volunteer Megan Sarl at the ISPCC Childline office at Penrose Wharf, Cork. Picture: Jim Coughlan

Earlier this month, Childline expressed concern about a sharp rise in the number of contacts made by children expressing suicidal thoughts and voicing their anxiety about what the future holds in the shadow of the pandemic.

Covid-19 has thrown up many challenges for us all, but for the generation of Irish children growing up at this time, the important milestones and landmarks of life have crumbled away. Without these certainties, it is no wonder that children are struggling.

However, the truth is that, for many children, Christmas and the pandemic are just exacerbating an already difficult situation, and it is these young people who are in serious danger of falling through the cracks. If we are to help them, we must acknowledge the shortcomings in the systems that are supposed to support them.

Today, we also learn that the electronic sharing of information on child sexual abuse between social services and the gardaí has been delayed yet again, five years after it was originally recommended by the Garda Inspectorate.

Incredibly, the current system is still paper-based, despite the 2017 review recommending that An Garda Síochána and Tusla develop a “joint single electronic notification and tracking system”. The latest indications are that this will take some time and resources to implement, and there does not appear to be a timeline associated with this.

Technology could provide a better flow of information between gardaí and Tusla which, in turn, would provide enhanced protection for our most vulnerable young citizens.

The 1,000 children who contacted Childline over Christmas found a listening ear and a helping hand. The 100 volunteers who made themselves available for these calls are to be highly commended for doing so. However, we must also ponder the fate of the children who did not have the reserves or the facilities, for whatever reason, to make that call or send that message to services such as Childline.

In the maelstrom of pandemic uncertainties and seasonal razzmatazz, these children should not be left behind.