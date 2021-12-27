Childline got more than 1,000 calls from 'anxious and isolated' children over Christmas period

Childline received more than 1,000 contacts across the three-day Christmas period as pressures including family conflict, mental health issues and self-harm were raised by young people.

The 24-hour charity helpline fielded the calls and contacts across Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and St Stephen's Day thanks to its team of more than 100 volunteers working in different centres around the country.

The helpline, which is provided by the ISPCC, had recently flagged its concerns about a small but troubling increase in recent weeks in the number of young people making reference to self-harm.

Outlining the contacts Childline received in recent days, ISPCC Chief Executive John Church said: “While Christmas is often a time of great joy for children and young people, we know from those who turn to Childline that the magic of the season does not reach every child.

“This year, many children did not wake up to the kind of Christmas Day they had dreamed of. Tensions may have come to the surface in their homes, they may have struggled with challenges to their mental and emotional health, or there may have been an empty place at their table due to bereavement. Many turned to Childline to tell us how they felt anxious, upset and isolated.

“No matter what is on the mind of a child or young person on any day or night of the year, Childline is here to listen to them, believe them, support and empower them. This is made possible with thanks to the exceptional dedication of our Childline volunteers. We are hugely grateful to them for their generosity in giving up their time at Christmas to help make sure every child and young person has somewhere they can turn."

He also thanked the Irish public for its support, particularly given the impact of the pandemic on fundraising events.

A spokesperson for Childline said it was the first time the organisation had included December 24 and 26 in its data collation for Christmas and that many of the calls were made on December 26, with themes broadly reflective of those from Christmas 2020.

* Childline.ie / call 1800 66 66 66 / text 50101

* samaritans.ie/ call 116123