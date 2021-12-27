Irish Examiner view: More resources for the people who keep us safe

Exceptional events such as the floods in Wexford now appear to be happening more frequently
Irish Examiner view: More resources for the people who keep us safe

Premises on Shannon Quay inundated during the floods in Enniscorthy, Co Wexford after the heavy rain on Christmas Day. Picture: Patrick Browne

Mon, 27 Dec, 2021 - 02:52

Amidst the devastation of the Wexford flooding, the selfless actions of the rescue and emergency services can make hearts swell with pride and gratitude that such people exist to come to the aid of beleaguered communities and individuals.

The torrential rain, the worst experienced for 62 years in the South East, commenced early on Christmas Day. 

People had to be rescued from their homes in Bridgetown by a multi-agency team made up of the Irish Coast Guard Air and Sea Rescue 117 helicopter, Fethard-on-sea Coast Guard Unit, Kilmore Quay Coast Guard, Rosslare Coast Guard, Wexford gardaí, Wexford Fire Service, and the HSE.

An aerial view taken on St Stephen's Day of the Wexford deluge. Picture: Irish Coast Guard/PA
An aerial view taken on St Stephen's Day of the Wexford deluge. Picture: Irish Coast Guard/PA

Meanwhile, in the North, there was a dramatic reminder that danger can lurk only a few yards from the beach. Lifeboat and air ambulance teams were sent to help two swimmers in difficulty at Helen’s Bay near Bangor. They were just 15m from the shoreline but there was a strong offshore wind and both people tired very quickly.

“If you are planning to swim over the Christmas and New Year periods, please take extra care,” said an official.

When we emerge from the pandemic, as we will, the level of resources attached to health and hospitals will not be the only public services to be reviewed in the context of exceptional events occurring more frequently. The same judgements must be applied to our emergency and rescue teams.

