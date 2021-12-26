Humanitarian assistance pledged for Wexford residents hit by Christmas floods

The Government has pledged financial support to residents, homeowners, and businesses in the southeast of the country, after flash flooding on Christmas Day.

The commitment by Minister for Social Protection Heather Humphreys comes as a Co Wexford village experienced its worst flooding in 62 years after torrential rain.

A multi-agency response swung into action in Bridgetown, Co Wexford, when part of it became submerged after heavy rainfall.

People in nine homes had to be rescued by the emergency services, including the Irish Coast Guard helicopter, gardaí, Wexford Fire Service, and the HSE. Two casualties needed help from advanced paramedics, but no serious injuries were reported.

The rescue was co-ordinated by Dublin Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre, who said that civil defence teams set up accommodation in a local community centre.

A spokesperson for Irish Lifeboats described it as "awful conditions for the locals, with extensive flooding".

"We assisted a number of people from flooded houses and cars, and assisted our colleagues at Rescue 117 with a number of medical incidents."

Ms Humphreys said a Humanitarian Assistance Scheme has been activated. "As the clean-up operation begins, financial supports will be made available. The officials in my department are working with local agencies in Wexford, and other counties affected, to help those people whose homes have been impacted by the severe flooding.

"The Humanitarian Assistance Scheme has been activated and any families and individuals in need of assistance can contact our community welfare service teams to assist with financial support."

A road at Chapel Station, in Adamstown, was washed away, while Hodgesemill Road, in Piercestown, was impassable for most of Christmas Day.

Alan O’Reilly, of Carlow Weather, explained that a weather station in Mulrankin, in Wexford, recorded 91.4mm of rain on Christmas Day. "That is over a month's rainfall in 16 hours, with some awful flooding."

A bridge at Kilcarbry, Enniscorthy, collapsed after it was "severely damaged" on Christmas Day.

The road will be closed "for quite some time", according to the local council.