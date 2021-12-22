Irish Examiner view: We must mask up to face down the worst risks of pandemic

Given that we are approaching the end of the second full year of Covid-19 and that even the sunniest of forecasts show it stretching into the future, there seems little reason to delay the widespread introduction of higher-level protective masks as a standard for medical and support staff in the face of the new, more transmissible, Omicron variant.

This is what the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation and other health unions are seeking and, if we are being led by the science as everyone says, then their requests should be granted.