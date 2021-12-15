Irish Examiner view: Dogged facts

It seems you cannot even take your dog for a brisk walk around the park these days without being confronted by an anti-vax protester wanting to argue the toss.
That was the experience of Newstalk presenter Pat Kenny, who was upbraided by a self-proclaimed unvaccinated health service worker who claimed Kenny had called him “crazy” on his radio show and said he wanted him to lose his job.
With the encounter being videoed, Kenny was patient and courteous under fire, explaining he didn’t want his interrogator to lose his job but simply be transferred away from patient-facing roles. Then there was a cut and thrust about the severity of danger from Omicron (‘no one currently knows’ is the correct answer).
Kenny’s arguments carry weight with his natural constituency, which will be older, probably vaccinated people.
We should value, therefore, an important contribution by popstar Billie Eilish, who plays in Dublin next June. She told her millions of followers that she would have died from Covid-19 last August if she had not been vaccinated. In an interview with Howard Stern, she said: “I want it to be clear that it is because of the vaccine I’m fine.”
Eilish, 19, said she had been ill for two months and was still experiencing side-effects. “The vaccine is fucking amazing and it also saved Finneas [her brother] from getting it; it saved my parents from getting it; it saved my friends from getting it.”
Hearts and minds across the generations. Pat Kenny and Billie Eilish have done the cause of public health some service.