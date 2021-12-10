Irish Examiner view: Martin's Booster charge is unfair

Taoiseach’s assertion that people are not turning up for their booster Covid vaccines is at odds with the huge queues outside vaccination centres
Irish Examiner view: Martin's Booster charge is unfair

There have been huge waiting times across the country for booster vaccines.

Fri, 10 Dec, 2021 - 09:15

It is hard to square the Taoiseach’s assertion that people are not turning up for their booster Covid vaccines with the huge queues outside vaccination centres. The HSE used social media yesterday to warn of huge waiting times, from three hours at Punchestown Racecourse to Croke Park closing to walk-ins having reached capacity in the early evening.

This took place on the first day people over 50 who do not have underlying health conditions could receive a booster vaccination dose.

Rather than fret about people not turning up, based on incomplete or incorrect information, Micheál Martin should insist that the health service’s documentation system on vaccination is fit for purpose. People are being issued with booster appointments after they get booster vaccinations at their GPs or local pharmacy because of a glitch between the HSE’s vaccination database and the IT systems used by pharmacies and GPs. It is heartening to see people braving the cold for hours to receive a vaccine and people are rightly choosing the best way to get the jab as quickly as they can.

Read More

HSE upgrades Covid-19 booster booking system in move to eliminate no-shows

More in this section

Biden Irish Examiner view: Timid approach on Iran is wrong
Irish Examiner View: Merkel was pragmatic and steady leader Irish Examiner View: Merkel was pragmatic and steady leader
Irish Examiner View: Those working in dangerous conditions deserve our thanks Irish Examiner View: Those working in dangerous conditions deserve our thanks
BoosterVaccine#COVID-19Taoiseach
File Photo Are We Heading For A Hard Brexit after the Irish Government's update on Brexit Preparations. End.

Irish Examiner View: An indirect assault on the NI protocol

READ NOW

Latest

Suzanne Harrington
Suzanne Harrington

Lifestyle

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up
Mick Clifford
IE_Podcast_Logo

The Mick Clifford Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices