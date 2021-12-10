Irish Examiner view: Martin's Booster charge is unfair

It is hard to square the Taoiseach’s assertion that people are not turning up for their booster Covid vaccines with the huge queues outside vaccination centres. The HSE used social media yesterday to warn of huge waiting times, from three hours at Punchestown Racecourse to Croke Park closing to walk-ins having reached capacity in the early evening.

This took place on the first day people over 50 who do not have underlying health conditions could receive a booster vaccination dose.