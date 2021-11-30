Irish Examiner view: Proud to be part of Toy Show

As a nation, we’re never shy of putting our hands in our pockets to support good causes.
But even by Irish standards, the record €6.5m (and counting) raised by the Late Late Toy Show Appeal over the weekend is magical and says a lot about who we are as a people at a time when there is so much else going on in our lives.
Credit also to Vlad Yatsenko, co-founder of the banking app Revolut, for his donation of €1.1m. At the height of the appeal, technical issues with the app stopped many viewers from making a donation.
Clearly caught up by the outpouring of support, Mr Yatsenko initially pledged €100,000 as part apology and later matched that with a €1m more as donations continued to roll in.
host Ryan Tubridy summed up what such kindness means to the thousands of children and families who will benefit.
“Children will be going to school this morning with a hot meal in their belly that they simply would not have had if people hadn’t donated last year or again this year.”