Irish Examiner view: Proud to be part of Toy Show

Late Late Toy Show appeal
Irish Examiner view: Proud to be part of Toy Show

Ryan Tubridy during the opening performance of the RTÉ’s The Late Late Toy Show 2021. Picture Andres Poveda

Tue, 30 Nov, 2021 - 05:30

As a nation, we’re never shy of putting our hands in our pockets to support good causes.

But even by Irish standards, the record €6.5m (and counting) raised by the Late Late Toy Show Appeal over the weekend is magical and says a lot about who we are as a people at a time when there is so much else going on in our lives.

Credit also to Vlad Yatsenko, co-founder of the banking app Revolut, for his donation of €1.1m. At the height of the appeal, technical issues with the app stopped many viewers from making a donation. 

Clearly caught up by the outpouring of support, Mr Yatsenko initially pledged €100,000 as part apology and later matched that with a €1m more as donations continued to roll in.

Late Late Show host Ryan Tubridy summed up what such kindness means to the thousands of children and families who will benefit.

“Children will be going to school this morning with a hot meal in their belly that they simply would not have had if people hadn’t donated last year or again this year.”

Read More

Toy Show Appeal raises over €6.6m for Irish charities

More in this section

woman raised her hand for dissuade, campaign stop violence against women. Asian woman raised her hand for dissuade with copy spa A safe refuge — your own home
New Covid Variant Sees Flights From Several African Countries To U.K. Suspended Irish Examiner view: Two steps forward and one back
Laurence Olivier Awards - London Irish Examiner view: A little night music
Ryan Tubridy
<p> The early morning queue at the walk-in vaccination centre for 60-69 year-olds and healthcare workers opened this weekend at the City Hall, Cork. Picture: Dan Linehan</p>

Irish Examiner view: Message to a willing public must be clear

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

Suzanne Harrington
Suzanne Harrington

Lifestyle

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up
Mick Clifford
IE_Podcast_Logo

The Mick Clifford Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices