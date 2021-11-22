Irish Examiner view: Freddie Mercury will always rock 

One of the world’s great entertainers transcended musical, sexual, racial, and stylistic frontiers
Irish Examiner view: Freddie Mercury will always rock 

Freddie Mercury during the Live Aid concert in 1985. It is worth honouring him this week by recalling to mind any favourite song that he brought to you. Picture: PA

Mon, 22 Nov, 2021 - 05:00

If Freddie Mercury had continued to live beyond this week, 30 years ago in 1991, then we would be celebrating the 75th birthday on Wednesday of one of the world’s great entertainers.

That’s a sobering thought for all our readers of a certain age who remember the performances of a man who transcended musical, sexual, racial, and stylistic frontiers.

Mercury died of Aids-related illnesses. He contracted the disease in 1987, some 12 months or more after his final appearance leading Queen on the Magic Tour. In a legendary set at Slane Castle on July 5, 1985, he opened the show with ‘One Vision’ and closed it with the unlyricised and electronic version of ‘God Save The Queen’.

It was in front of 80,000 people and drummer Roger Taylor said afterwards: “That one was pretty hairy, from what I remember. I mean really hairy. The size of the crowd was incredible. There was so much mud and drunkenness. Freddie stopped the show at one point. People had been there for hours and dehydrated from drinking. Well, it’s rock ’n’ roll, isn’t it?”

Beloved voice for many millions

Rock ’n’ roll it was. A former Heathrow Airport baggage handler became the beloved voice for many, many millions of people. Queen guitarist Brian May said Freddie could make “the last person at the back of the furthest stand in a stadium feel that he was connected”. 

Mercury performed live to large-scale audiences more than 700 times around the world. It is worth honouring him this week by recalling to mind any favourite song that he brought to you.

