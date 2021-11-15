Irish Examiner view: Book of the dead

It was fitting that Armistice Day, November 11, marked the digital launch of the mighty piece of research by historian Tom Burnell to catalogue a comprehensive record of those Irish people who fell in the Great War of 1914-18, a sacrifice commemorated in some locations as Remembrance Sunday yesterday.

Irelandsgreatwardead.ie is the online database of Mr Burnell’s 2017 15-volume magnum opus which identified 29,450 people who lost their lives in that “war to end wars” as the phrasemakers of the day defined it.