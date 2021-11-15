Irish Examiner view: Book of the dead

It was fitting that Armistice Day, November 11, marked the digital launch of the mighty piece of research by historian Tom Burnell to catalogue a comprehensive record of those Irish people who fell in the Great War of 1914-18, a sacrifice commemorated in some locations as Remembrance Sunday yesterday.
Irelandsgreatwardead.ie is the online database of Mr Burnell’s 2017 15-volume magnum opus which identified 29,450 people who lost their lives in that “war to end wars” as the phrasemakers of the day defined it.
was 15 years in the compilation and runs to over 3m words, drawing from official and non-official sources such as the newspapers of the time. It is a work in progress and is seeking collaboration with historians in the Six Counties so that, in time, it becomes an all-Ireland record.
More than 2,000 names have been added since its first publication. The work has been assisted by Tipperary Libraries, part of Tipperary County Council, and is a hugely impressive project which will help to ensure that the past is not forgotten, all the better to guarantee that mistakes are not repeated in the future.