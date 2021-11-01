Irish Examiner View: Bad timing

Under the “old normal” this weekend’s move to “winter time” might have been the last in our experience after the European Parliament voted in 2019 that daylight saving should be abolished by April 2021, something, pollsters say, which has the support of 80% of the EU population. That figure seems remarkably high. It is unlikely to be replicated on the island of Ireland, particularly where there is the prospect of a shared time zone.
A final decision, delayed by Brexit and Covid, has yet to be reached by EU members on whether they want to stay in summer or winter.
The purpose of changing clocks is to make the best use of natural sunlight as the year progresses. In other words, you can sleep when it’s dark in the mornings and make hay longer in the evenings.
This seems environmentally friendly and constrains utilisation of power, something which carries weight in existing circumstances of rocketing costs. We have put up with this arrangement for more than 100 years. We should have a clear view on the most eco-efficient system for the “new normal” before we change it. If that means waiting a while longer then so be it.