Irish Examiner View: Bad timing

Under the “old normal” this weekend’s move to “winter time” might have been the last in our experience after the European Parliament voted in 2019 that daylight saving should be abolished by April 2021, something, pollsters say, which has the support of 80% of the EU population. That figure seems remarkably high. It is unlikely to be replicated on the island of Ireland, particularly where there is the prospect of a shared time zone.

A final decision, delayed by Brexit and Covid, has yet to be reached by EU members on whether they want to stay in summer or winter.