Irish Examiner View: Bad timing

Ireland has put up with our current arrangement of changing the clocks for decades. If we have to wait a while longer,  so be it
Irish Examiner View: Bad timing

If Covid and Brexit hadn't intervened, Ireland would quite likely have abolished its current routine of changing clocks twice a year.  Stock Picture: PA/thinkstockphotos 

Mon, 01 Nov, 2021 - 04:56

Under the “old normal” this weekend’s move to “winter time” might have been the last in our experience after the European Parliament voted in 2019 that daylight saving should be abolished by April 2021, something, pollsters say, which has the support of 80% of the EU population. That figure seems remarkably high. It is unlikely to be replicated on the island of Ireland, particularly where there is the prospect of a shared time zone.

A final decision, delayed by Brexit and Covid, has yet to be reached by EU members on whether they want to stay in summer or winter.

The purpose of changing clocks is to make the best use of natural sunlight as the year progresses. In other words, you can sleep when it’s dark in the mornings and make hay longer in the evenings.

This seems environmentally friendly and constrains utilisation of power, something which carries weight in existing circumstances of rocketing costs. We have put up with this arrangement for more than 100 years. We should have a clear view on the most eco-efficient system for the “new normal” before we change it. If that means waiting a while longer then so be it.

Read More

Daylight Savings: Why are the clocks still going back in winter?

More in this section

Lyra McKee peace walk Irish Examiner view: New IRA must not be successful
Cop26 - Glasgow Irish Examiner view: World leaders must listen at Cop26
Republic of Ireland v Qatar - International Friendly Irish Examiner view: Aviva ticket debacle isnot sporting
Irish Summer Timewinter timeenvironmentBrexitCovid-19Daylight savingsOrganisation: European Parliament
France EU Poland

Irish Examiner view: Poland-EU war of words does nobody any credit

READ NOW

Latest

Suzanne Harrington
Suzanne Harrington

Lifestyle

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up
Mick Clifford
IE_Podcast_Logo

The Mick Clifford Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices