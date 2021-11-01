Irish Examiner View: Upbeat Sinn Féin breaks with the past

Sinn Féin president Mary Lou McDonald stopped short of telling supporters at the party’s Ard Fheis to “go back to your constituencies and prepare for government” but the mood music was certainly upbeat at the Helix in North Dublin this weekend.

Ms McDonald, speaking at her first annual conference for two years because of Covid curbs, urged voters to “call time” on Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael and “their century-old stranglehold on power”. The “writing is on the wall” for the coalition parties, she added.

As part of its projection as a responsible democratic movement with a legitimate claim to power it produced a stunning coup de theatre by committing to the option of non-jury courts in “exceptional” circumstances, a long-standing point of opposition among core republican supporters.

Controversy about non-jury courts The right to a jury trial is guaranteed in the Irish Constitution and the special criminal court has attracted criticism from human rights organisations including Amnesty International and the Irish Council on Civil Liberties (ICCL). The UN has also frequently expressed its reservations. The special criminal court only deals with criminal matters such as paramilitary, subversive, and organised infractions, but much of its workload now involves gangland activities. Notorious hearings include the Veronica Guerin and Garda Jerry McCabe cases and the trial for the murder of rugby player Shane Geoghegan. The court sits with three judges and no jury, to avoid juror intimidation. Sinn Féin has been critical of its place in the legal system since its creation in 1972 and at one time pledged itself to abolition.

The change of policy coincides with polls which reveal Sinn Féin to be the most popular party among voters in the country. A sharp fall in support for Fine Gael has opened up a 10-point lead for Sinn Féin over its nearest rival. An Irish Times/Ipsos MRBI opinion poll taken at the start of this month shows that Sinn Féin has the support of almost a third of voters at 32%, far ahead of Fine Gael (22%) and Fianna Fáil (20%).

In June, eight of the party’s TDs staged a walk-out of the Dáil before an annual vote on the retention of the court. In 2020, the party abstained, having always voted against the legislation previously.

The North's Deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill taking a selfie with a delegate at the Sinn Féin Ard Fheis 2021 in the Helix, DCU Dublin. Picture: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie

That last time Sinn Féin made such an historic decision in defiance of traditional republican orthodoxy was at its 1986 Ard Fheis when it pledged that its elected representatives would take their seats in the Dáil. This decision ran counter to the history of the previous 65 years. It still refuses to take its seats in the House of Commons.

Ms McDonald said the change in position regarding the special criminal court was necessary because of the continuing prevalence of gangland activity. While a handful of speakers opposed the motion and said the party should not give in to pressure from the establishment, senior party members strongly supported the use of the courts.

She added that she wants everyone to take part in the party’s “people’s conversation” on Irish unity which starts in January.

What with that, and the transformational change on society being promised by environmentalists, there is going to be a lot to talk about in 2022.