Irish Examiner View: Environmental plans are moment of truth for the Greens

When Jesus said upon returning to his home town of Nazareth that “a prophet is without honour in his own land” it was, according to some versions of the Gospels, because he anticipated that the revelations he shared would be ignored.

Some 21 centuries later, the relatively small number of Green and otherwise eco-politicians who have been elected throughout the world must fear the same reaction as we embark upon a month of environmental debate and argument about the future of the planet.

For decades the Greens have been a fringe party, confined to the role of kingmakers in coalitions and attempting to deliver some heft in alliances in return for incremental improvements in the areas of policy they care about.

Their advance has been agonisingly slow since they first emerged in several countries in the 70s and 80s, despite the eye-catching and headline-generating activities of organisations such as Greenpeace, which coordinates protests and publicity across a dizzying range of issues.

Greenpeace was founded in 1971. It now has a turnover of €300m, employs more than 2,000 people, and is supported by a legion of volunteers. It has a presence in some 60 nations and an international headquarters in Amsterdam.

The Green movement in the US was established in 1984, as it was in France; in the UK in 1975 where it was first known as the Ecology Party; in West Germany in 1980 where it gathered pace after unification; in the Netherlands in 1983.

Here in Ireland, we were also relatively early adopters with the formation of the Ecology Party in 1981 which went on to contest its first general election in 1982, where it secured 0.2% of the vote.

Times have changed. The Greens have recovered from their battering in the 2011 election when their share of the vote fell below 2%. They stand proudly as the fourth most important party in the Dáil on the threshold of an era in which their views should carry real weight.

And yet, ahead of Cop26, there is no real detail of what they and their partners in Government are specifically proposing, and asking of us, to deliver the sea change, the “transformation” that society needs.

Activists symbolically set George Square in Glasgow on fire with an art installation of faux flames, smoke, and banners, showcasing the climate emergency, ahead of the Cop26 conference. Picture: Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images

There has been plenty of softening-up rhetoric. The Climate Change Advisory Council acknowledges it will be a “very significant challenge” for Ireland to meet the required 51% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions by 2030, while warning of the “grave consequences” of failing to act.

The Minister for Climate, Eamon Ryan, talks darkly of the “fundamental changes” affecting how people live and work which will flow from the establishment of carbon budgets for every sector of the economy. The Climate Action Plan will be published in the coming weeks he says, possibly by Tuesday.

Not a moment too soon, is the reality of it. Friends of the Earth mark this as the “start of the most rapid and radical change in the Irish economy and society in our lifetimes”.

Its director Oisín Coghlan, said: “If you think of Whitaker and Lemass, free second-level education, joining the EU, or the referendums of the last decade, the transformation we are now embarking on is all of those things rolled into one, and more.”

One element is missing from this dialogue so far, and that is a clear expression of the will of the people. No one has voted for this wholesale reform and its attendant costs and burdens, because no one has been offered the opportunity to do so. And change of this order of magnitude will require a mandate, or it will certainly fail.

For the Greens, November will be their moment of truth. It is one thing to be knowledgeable from the sidelines and take responsibility for offering advice, and quite something else to carry the argument and implement its conclusions.

They have to upgrade to senior hurling.

The manner in which Green politicians, who have existed mainly at the margins so far, respond, and explain clearly how the revenues are to be raised in their, and our, new world after their changes to pay for education, and health services, and social care and housing and the other staples of life, then the quicker this debate can be pursued and decisions made the better.