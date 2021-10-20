Irish Examiner view: Case against social media anonymity

There are occasions when anonymity makes a very useful contribution to the public weal.

Informers, for example. It is difficult to countenance that someone operating within an organised crime group can easily contact police and security forces and make allegations against associates without building prerequisite levels of trust and confidence. There are witness protection schemes in place for very good reasons and they often disguise not only the original sources of information but the future identities and locations of those who provide it.

A witness security programme has been operated by An Garda Síochána in Ireland since 1997 to counter criminal efforts to thwart the administration of justice through violence and systematic intimidation.Threatening or interfering with a witness or a juror carries a penalty of up to 15 years’ imprisonment. So, a clear case of where the application of anonymity benefits us all in civil society.

Another exists in the activity of whistleblowers or anonymous misconduct reporting as it is known under EU protocols which embody 2019 legislation designed to allow the exposure of fraud, corruption, and other ethical wrongdoings free from harassment by employers. Yet more communal benefit arises from protection of identity.

But these are matters of exception. In western democracies it is generally acknowledged that everyone has a right to know who their accusers are. How is it then that we have allowed a predilection for, and tolerance of, anonymity in the most important forum for modern communications: the public square on the digital frontier?

All the main social media platforms allow a measure of anonymity to be applied, should the user wish it. Twitter is one of the services of choice for those who like short, snappy comments and its guidelines contain a certain sophistry when it comes to the use of noms-de-plume and handles.

“Identity on the internet is extremely complex and nuanced,” says one of its product directors. You can represent yourself however you want, and that’s been a powerful building block of what Twitter is." It may be good for Twitter, but what about for most of the rest of us struggling to keep in touch with technology and its impacts? Let’s remind ourselves . . . cases of cyberbullying, particularly of young people in Ireland, soared during lockdown to become among the worst in the EU; numerous articulate women have been hounded off social media for daring to hold an opinion; a teenage girl, a prolific user of Instagram, Facebook, Snapchat, Houseparty, and YouTube, was murdered after extensive bullying by children both younger and older; people, once again often women, are discouraged from pursuing a career in public service and politics because of the abuse it brings down upon them and their families.

Not all of this is attributable to online anonymity, but there is sufficient stacked up on the debit side of the balance sheet to say that the default position should be that contributors and commentators have to be identified with their actions and opinions, and not be allowed to hide behind a mask.

This is not without complexity. The requirement to manage a database of verified IDs has head-wrecking potential for technicians and security managers. But they are clever people who have already found ways to extract billions of euro from pliant markets. They must find a solution.

There are also those who are prepared to run the risk of not being caught, who imagine themselves more adept at utilising the masking technologies of the Dark Web to continue their egregious activities. They are the ones who should be made an example of first. It is a serious matter to wish someone dead, or a member of their family to contract a painful illness. People using such rhetoric should be subject to a serious punishment. They are a menace.