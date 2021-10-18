Irish Examiner view: Lack of leaders would be a blow to COP26

Setback for setting new and even more rigorous climate target
Irish Examiner view: Lack of leaders would be a blow to COP26

China's President Xi Jinping may not attend COP26.

Mon, 18 Oct, 2021 - 07:00

The suggestion that Chinese leader Xi Jinping may not attend COP26 in a fortnight’s time will be a significant setback for the summit’s chances of success in setting new and even more rigorous climate targets. 

Emissions from China exceed all of the world’s developed nations combined.

While US president Joe Biden has confirmed he will be present, his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, may also stay away because of worries about Covid-19.

Fewer than half of the G20 countries have published their planned targets, known as nationally defined contributions, before the conference starts. 

Let us hope this is not yet another form of brinksmanship alongside those we are currently witnessing in respect of global warming.

Read More

Russia ‘will come to rescue’ of UK if needed during gas crisis, ambassador says

More in this section

SWITZERLAND-HEALTH-VIRUS-WHO Irish Examiner view: Hunt continues for invisible enemy
Irish Examiner view: Fungie gone but not forgotten Irish Examiner view: Fungie gone but not forgotten
Irish Examiner view: Drive, drive, drive on the autobahn Irish Examiner view: Drive, drive, drive on the autobahn
#Climate Change
Coronavirus - Fri Oct 23, 2020

Irish Examiner view: Livestream of 999 meeting is welcome

READ NOW
Price info
IE_180_logo
Price info

Subscribe to unlock unlimited digital access.
Cancel anytime.

Terms and conditions apply

Latest

Suzanne Harrington
Suzanne Harrington

Lifestyle

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up
Mick Clifford
IE_Podcast_Logo

The Mick Clifford Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices