Irish Examiner view: Fungie gone but not forgotten

One year ago this week, Fungie, the symbol of the town with his own memorial, disappeared
Fungie getting up close with Rudi Schamhart, from Annascaul, Co Kerry. File picture: Jeannine Masset

Sat, 16 Oct, 2021 - 05:00

For nearly 40 years Dingle, in the Kerry Gaeltacht on the Wild Atlantic Way, was synonymous with a bottlenose dolphin who habitually shared the waters of the harbour and thereabouts with us mere mortals.

Then, one year ago this week, Fungie, the symbol of the town with his own memorial, disappeared, leaving us bereft and living in hope of a reunion.

Cold-water swimmers, fishermen and women, and tourists all feel the loss of his departure but marine visits have continued to grow in number during the staycation boom of the past two years, with the harbour operating at 95% capacity.

Historically Dingle was an embarkation point for penitents on their way to Santiago de Compostela so perhaps it is that Fungie has simply departed on a pilgrimage of his own. 

But in his memory local fishermen are tomorrow, Sunday, offering free boat trips in exchange for a donation to Dingle Coast and Rescue and Mallow Search and Rescue. That’s a great way to remember Ireland’s favourite dolphin.

