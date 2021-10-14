Irish Examiner view: Ramification of ditching deal is huge

Short of caving in to all of the UK’s demands, the EU has offered a generous and far-reaching solution to the most contentious aspects of the Northern Ireland Protocol. Its intention is to make the operation of the protocol easier for businesses in Britain and the North. It has also told British negotiator David Frost that the EU is open to adopting ideas from the British if they are better.

Boris Johnson, the British prime minister, signed up to the protocol in 2020 as part of the Brexit agreement, but has since argued it was agreed in haste and was no longer working for the people of the North. However, European Commission vice president Maroš Šefčovič has unveiled proposals covering the flow of medicines, the movement of agri-food products, reductions in customs formalities, and an enhanced oversight role for business in Northern Ireland.

The extent to which the EU Commission has moved in relation to the protocol is remarkable, so much so that businesses in the North are already hailing it as a game-changer. Less than a month ago, haulers there described the protocol as a “lose-lose scenario” for their trade. They gave the EU Commission a ‘wish list’ of changes and have now acknowledged that the proposals outlined last evening go way beyond even their most optimistic expectations.

However, it has been clear for some time that the British government has no interest in operating the protocol in any form and simply want it done away with. According to Dominic Cummings, Mr Johnson’s former chief adviser, neither Mr Johnson nor Mr Frost had any intention of implementing the protocol, even when they signed up for it last December. In a series of tweets posted yesterday, the former Downing Street chief of staff implied the Government had always intended to break the deal signed with the EU, saying that “cheating foreigners is a core part of the job”. Cummings claimed that the British government always intended to “ditch bits” of the Brexit trade deal. In his tweets, he said they “wriggled through with [the] best option we could” and “prioritised” getting a Brexit deal. He said he “always intended an [internal markets bill] after we won a majority to tidy things up”.

It now looks as if the British will not accept any compromise and are getting ready to trigger Article 16.

It must be made clear to the British government that the ramifications of ripping up the protocol are enormous. It would, in the first instance, be a violation of the Good Friday Agreement, which would enrage US President Joe Biden. It would, as Leo Varadkar pointed out, also make trade deals more difficult for the UK. He warned political leaders not to enter any agreements with the British government until they were confident they would keep to their promises.

“I saw those comments; I hope Dominic Cummings is speaking for himself and not for the British Government,” the Tánaiste told RTÉ’s Morning Ireland. “Those comments are very alarming because that would indicate that this is a government, an administration, that acted in bad faith and that message needs to be heard around the world.”