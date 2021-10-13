Irish Examiner view: Synman faces long road to recovery

Munster player dogged by injuries
Munster's RG Snyman. Picture: INPHO/Dan Sheridan

Wed, 13 Oct, 2021 - 05:00

Playing sport professionally comes with risks. Even those who rise to the top can be axed unceremoniously, or sustain career-ending injuries without a career to fall back on.

The latter scenario doesn’t apply to RG Snyman, despite the 26-year-old’s bad luck in his short time on these shores. 

A ruptured anterior cruciate ligament suffered minutes into his debut rendered him unavailable last season. An injury setback derailed him, followed by serious burns suffered in a fire pit accident. That would be enough for most people to be shaking their fist at whatever god they pray to, but for Snyman to suffer a second anterior cruciate ligament rupture last week is beyond cruel.

The player himself now faces rehabilitation for many months ahead of his contract expiring next year. Munster has good form in looking after players with questions on fitness and will no doubt give him time to recover.

On social media, the player himself said “here I go again” and referenced his “round 2” fight for fitness. Munster coach Johann van Graan pointed to other world-class players returning from similar injuries and said he would expect “no different for someone of RG’s class and standing”. The player will need the support of his family and teammates and Munster’s fans won’t be found wanting in that regard.

'Here I go again, round 2 fight' -  Munster confirm RG Snyman has reruptured his cruciate 

#Munster Rugby
