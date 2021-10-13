Irish Examiner view: UK Covid failings loom large

Prime Minister Boris Johnson taking part in media interviews during the Conservative Party Conference in Manchester. Picture date: Tuesday October 5, 2021.

Wed, 13 Oct, 2021 - 05:00

The newspaper headlines that greeted Boris Johnson, the British prime minister, at his holiday villa in Spain should have made for uncomfortable reading.

‘Covid: Elderly were just an afterthought’, raged the Daily Mail; ‘Deadliest of delays’, was the Mirror’s description; and ‘UK’s Covid failings among worst in history’, said The Guardian

They followed the publication of a cross-party MPs report, which found that “decisions on lockdowns and social distancing during the early weeks of the pandemic — and the advice that led to them — rank as one of the most important public health failures the United Kingdom has ever experienced”.

The damning report says the government failed to heed the severity of the situation early enough and its approach was that “herd immunity by infection was the inevitable outcome”. 

This disastrous governance led to many thousands of lives being lost. Mr Johnson was one of the lucky ones; hospitalised with Covid-19, he went on to make a full recovery.

Mr Johnson has been here before and these types of headlines won’t bother him unduly, although they should.

A similar investigation is required here to run the rule over our own Government’s actions. There have been successes, most notably our vaccination programme, but last year’s Christmas reopening will likely create similar negative headlines.

Lockdown delay for Covid-19 was one of most 'important public health failures' in UK experience

