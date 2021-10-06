Irish Examiner view: Everyone’s a Captain Kirk

In their 1983 Europop hit Neunundneunzig Luftballons the German group Nena foresaw a world in which everyone was a Captain Kirk, the captain of the USS Enterprise whose split infinitive mission it was “to boldly go where no man has gone before."
The actor who played Kirk in the iconic Star Trek series, Canadian William Shatner, will reach his final frontier at the age of 90 aboard one of the rockets owned by Amazon billionaire Jeff Bezos next week. He will be the oldest person ever to go into space.
Kirk gets aloft not a moment too soon because the Russians, always keen cosmonauts, have already sent an actor, Yulia Peresild, and a director to the International Space Station in an attempt to film the first ever drama in orbit. Peresild plays a female surgeon and her arrival will be a cause of worry for Hollywood because the Russians have an impeccable record in producing sci-fi films with Solaris reckoned by many to be the greatest example of the genre.
While all this extraterrestrial activity appears to be the province of rich people a Barbie doll version of Italian Samantha Cristoforetti ― currently Europe’s only female astronaut ―has been sent on a zero gravity flight to inspire young girls to pursue careers in space and science, technology, maths and engineering (STEM).
While it is a small step, if successful in recruiting young talent, it could become a giant leap for us all.