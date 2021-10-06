Irish Examiner view: Everyone’s a Captain Kirk

In their 1983 Europop hit Neunundneunzig Luftballons the German group Nena foresaw a world in which everyone was a Captain Kirk, the captain of the USS Enterprise whose split infinitive mission it was “to boldly go where no man has gone before."

The actor who played Kirk in the iconic Star Trek series, Canadian William Shatner, will reach his final frontier at the age of 90 aboard one of the rockets owned by Amazon billionaire Jeff Bezos next week. He will be the oldest person ever to go into space.