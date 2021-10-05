Irish Examiner view: A touch of Frost

Northern Ireland protocol
David Frost, minister of state at the Cabinet Office, speaks during the Conservative Party Conference in Manchester yesterday.

Tue, 05 Oct, 2021 - 05:30

Another day, another threat by David Frost, Boris Johnson’s Brexit shin-kicker-in-chief, to trigger Article 16 unless the EU agrees to replace the Northern Ireland protocol.

That he said this on the eve of the Tory party conference carries its own message. But the time is coming when this might happen and Ireland must be ready with a response.

Most people can see this, including writer Colm Tóibín, who said on Saturday that “talk of a united Ireland ‘in my lifetime’” from politicians such as Simon Coveney, Leo Varadkar and Micheál Martin was “mystical blather . . . with the power to unsettle a fragile political environment”,

The partition of Ireland, and the forthcoming centenary of that act, is one of the most emotive issues on the political horizon. In a world where dangerous things can happen unexpectedly, it is best to be prepared.

