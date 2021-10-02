Irish Examiner view: Sarah Everard killing exposed a dark side of a darker crime

Among the hideous, gruelling details of the trial of evil Wayne Couzens, who will serve a whole-life term for the kidnap, rape, and murder of marketing executive, Sarah Everard, lies a disturbing sub-plot about the extensive powers granted to British police officers during the Covid pandemic.

Sarah was abducted while walking home from a friend’s house at the height of the liberty-curtailing restrictions which were enacted upon the public in much of Europe, including Ireland.

Her death caused national outrage in England and police vigorously — some would say heavy-handedly — broke up a vigil in her memory on Clapham Common igniting a furious political row.

During the trial, the court heard that Couzens, a London Metropolitan Police firearms officer and member of the diplomatic protection squad, may have pretended that Sarah had broken lockdown regulations.

He had been on “Covid patrols” and was familiar with the language to use to those who may have been in breach of rules.

Those extensive proscriptions, some of which are still in place, allowed police officers to intervene in everyday activities such as leaving home, going to see friends, exercising, or shopping. They sowed confusion about what could, and what could not, be done.

As most now accept, the only really effective protection against Covid was a mass vaccination programme.

An inquiry into how quickly — and with what justification — politicians were prepared to sign across powers curtailing people’s freedoms must be held.

It will demonstrate why civil liberties groups and human rights lawyers are important, and will be again in the future.