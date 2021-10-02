Irish Examiner view: Time to know who killed Michael Collins

We all love a cold case and they don’t come more politically sensitive and engrossing than the murder of Michael Collins who, nearly a century after his death, still stimulates huge and divisive passions in the Republic.

Who actually fired that fateful bullet on August 22, 1922, at Béal na Bláth, Co Cork, in the middle of the bloody conflict between Free State and anti-Treaty forces is a conundrum which has vexed historians, politicians, and republicans of every hue for 99 years.

Now there is a call for a new autopsy, which may confirm the trajectory and the calibre of the bullet, and therefore its likely source, while forensic scientists and film-makers are standing by to reopen the debate.

There was no inquest into the death of Collins, no death certificate was issued, and the autopsy report was lost.

Theories and suspects abound. Was he ambushed by anti-Treaty forces because of his increasing success against them in the Civil War?

Was a specialist sniper brought in given that the shot was made at dusk from nearly 500 feet away or was it a lucky/unlucky shot? Did Éamon de Valera, who was in the area, know that the attack was planned, as was implied in Neil Jordan’s 1996 film?

Other versions suggest that Collins was killed by friendly fire from his own men, possibly because drink had been taken, or that he was assassinated by a senior aide.

Then there is the theory, always popular, that the murder was implemented by British intelligence who saw Collins, rightly, as providing the major threat of subversion in Northern Ireland.

Although Collins was gifted the poisoned chalice of negotiating independence with Downing Street, he always viewed the Treaty as the best deal that could be gained at that time, “the freedom to achieve freedom” as he described it.

Does it matter whether we know after the passage of all this time? The short answer to this is yes. The assassination of Michael Collins, if that is what it was, is one of the foundation myths of the State and it resonates to this day.

If there is truth to be found, it is always best and safer to unearth it. It prevents the past from being hijacked and distorted, often to serve political ends.

If RTÉ can produce clarity with the help of experts and science they will do the nation a favour and the understated memorial at Béal na Bláth and the Michael Collins Centre at Clonakilty will be among grateful beneficiaries for the missing piece in the jigsaw.