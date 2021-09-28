Irish Examiner view: Google deal will help to maintain quality journalism

The Irish Examiner is one of almost 40 Irish publications to have entered into an agreement with Google to license its content for use on the tech giant’s News Showcase platform.

More than 1,000 publications have struck deals worldwide which will see a limited number of articles published on Google’s online content ‘showcase’.

The prevalence of big tech and how it hoovers up the vast majority of advertising revenue in this country and around the world makes it beyond timely that Google come to the table.

Step in right direction

That it will now pay for the content it currently distributes through its search engine is a step in the right direction.

It will have no input in the content selected by publishers for its site.

Irish Times Group managing director Liam Kavanagh points to the effect this will have, namely funding high-quality, independent journalism.

While traditional and new media continue to change and seek alternate revenue opportunities in a shrinking market, the fundamental point about journalism pervades.

Bringing trusted, independent journalism — including to those who do not consume newspapers — is vital.

Look at the anti-vaccination movement and the examples of people around the world who have become seriously ill or have died after being convinced by liars and agitators on social media that the scientific community’s work is a hoax.

When people can be manipulated by malign online forces, it can have devastating consequences.

Newspapers will continue to exist and be widely read for some time yet, but as more people look for news at the click of a button they will see more sources of information that won’t always be trustworthy.

Rumour vs fact

They will be more likely to emerge from their browsing armed with rumour, rather than fact.

Media has a responsibility to invest more in proper journalism, which holds people, particularly those with deep pockets, to account.

Investment is only part of the answer for a functioning and thriving media in this country.

The long-awaited defamation review, which has been kicked down the road more than most issues, must be completed and lead to reform as soon as possible.