Irish Examiner view: Covid reminded us why art matters

Rembrandt exhibition being hosted in Cork
Members of the public viewing the exhibition at the Crawford Gallery, Cork City. Picture: Larry Cummins

Tue, 28 Sep, 2021 - 05:00

We have bemoaned, as a society, our lack of access to and support for the arts in the last 18 months as the pandemic struck at the heart of what makes this country tick.

Going to a theatre, a gallery, a gig or a cinema has been impossible. It left a gaping hole in our lives; we lost that chance to be inspired or challenged, to allow ourselves a minute away from normality.

To see our arts and cultural institutions return is a wonderful thing. 

We are spoiled for choice in this country. 

One such example is in Cork where the exhibition Rembrandt in Print, to which the Irish Examiner is a partner, is staged at the Crawford Art Gallery.

When the exhibition closes in January, the prints will return to storage. The Crawford will undergo a welcome €29m redevelopment. 

Thousands have visited the exhibition already and it is expected art lovers will come from across Ireland and overseas to get up close and personal with a master.

Covid-19 has helped to remind us why art matters. Don’t miss your opportunity to see it.

Rembrandt at the Crawford: All you need to know about the major new exhibition in Cork

