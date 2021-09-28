Irish Examiner view: Covid reminded us why art matters

We have bemoaned, as a society, our lack of access to and support for the arts in the last 18 months as the pandemic struck at the heart of what makes this country tick.
Going to a theatre, a gallery, a gig or a cinema has been impossible. It left a gaping hole in our lives; we lost that chance to be inspired or challenged, to allow ourselves a minute away from normality.
To see our arts and cultural institutions return is a wonderful thing.
We are spoiled for choice in this country.
One such example is in Cork where the exhibition Rembrandt in Print, to which the Irish Examiner is a partner, is staged at the Crawford Art Gallery.
When the exhibition closes in January, the prints will return to storage. The Crawford will undergo a welcome €29m redevelopment.
Thousands have visited the exhibition already and it is expected art lovers will come from across Ireland and overseas to get up close and personal with a master.
Covid-19 has helped to remind us why art matters. Don’t miss your opportunity to see it.
