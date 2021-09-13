Irish Examiner View: Clear the air and cut the engine

It’s no surprise that there might be popular support for a new law in Ireland that would ban drivers from idling their car within 100 metres of a school. Poor air quality is the world’s second biggest cause of early death (the only factor responsible for higher levels of premature mortality is tobacco smoking) and the last thing we want swirling around our classroom gates is toxic fumes.

The surprise is that we should need legislation at all when common courtesy, and common sense, dictates that there is little to be gained, and much harm to be done, by leaving the engine ticking over.