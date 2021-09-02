Irish Examiner view: Saluting the dreamers

The elegiac tribute by the poet Billy O'Hanluain to all of tomorrow’s Leaving Certificate students is a mesmerising reminder that not all, or indeed most, of our reserves of human capital can be measured by a set of examination results.

This year’s class of '21 has held the shortest straw for many decades with learning disrupted, face-to-face relationships with teachers and friends dislocated, lessons confined to video conferencing, and the vagaries of network connections.