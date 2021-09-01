Inspirational comment is a reminder that exams aren't everything

With Friday's Leaving Certificate results a big talking point, a lot of solid advice for students has been buried beneath the furrows of the internet. However, one inspirational comment left on a news website has managed to stay afloat in the viral world.

A Twitter user spotted this comment made by writer Billy O'Hanluain online yesterday and shared it on social media soon after.

Since the screenshot of the note has been shared the words have gone viral, reaching more than 3,400 people on Twitter.

"Today, I am thinking about all the students who'll get their leaving cert results on Friday; not the ones who'll be feted on the covers of newspapers with their freakish bouquets of seven A1s," O'Hanluain wrote.

"No, this morning, I salute the dreamers, the ones who ploughed through their own furrow against the grain, the dancers and chancers, the schemers, the unsung heroes of the magical space between the classes, the bike shed kissers and smokers, the ones whose crooked branches could never be bent straight.

"The raconteurs of the school bus stop, the shy ones who'll be beautiful late bloomers, the bullied ones, the ones who thought their leaking buckets were deficient but it is only along a well-watered path that the most beautiful flowers grow.

"The boys and girls who held tight to their own songs, whistling their own melodies against the wind that blew hard for the last six years. The oddballs who rolled collecting only the moss they wanted.

"The gay boys who've waited for years to walk out of those school gates for the last time and walk tall. The ones who were taunted and not taught, the ones whose songs were frozen and stultified by facts; there is no failure today."

"The thaw begins today. This is your Spring, your release, your recovery, your time," O' Hanluain continued. "Take flight. Learn to forget and dazzle yourself by being who you truly are. Let nobody measure or assess you. Look up into the cosmos of your beautiful self and follow that star that winks at you showing you the way towards the place that school never revealed to you.

"Somewhere way beyond what you thought was possible. Somewhere so close. Deeply lodged in you."

The comment has struck a note with Twitter users, including author Marian Keyes.

"This is absolutely beautiful," she penned, along with a retweet of the piece.

"This comment is so beautiful and important. Bualadh bos," another Twitter user wrote.

Others were inspired: "I feel every inch of this. For so many artistic people school goes against every instinct we have and makes you feel stupid and wrong. Kids need to know life is more than a memory test."

O'Hanluain's comment piece was even read out on The Ryan Tubridy Show on RTÉ Radio 1 this morning.

"That was very lovely, beautifully written piece," Tubridy said.

"What I liked about it so much is that while I'm a great believer in education and school, I also believe that there are certain people in school and in classrooms who just aren't the right fit for that education system and are looking out the window going 'I could be something else' and the chances are they will be something else. They just haven't had a chance to fly quite yet."

"What Billy wrote, to me, is a masterclass in how to celebrate the others."