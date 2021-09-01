Irish Examiner view: Merkel's swan song is a worry for all

Irish Examiner view: Merkel's swan song is a worry for all

Angela Merkel: Bowing out. Picture: Stefan Sauer/Pool Photo via AP

Wed, 01 Sep, 2021 - 05:00

As we officially enter autumn on Tuesday (marked the last day of meteorological summer) there is an election campaign under way whose outcome this month may have significant repercussions for the eurozone and Ireland.

On September 26, Germany will go to the polls for the first time in 16 years without the reassuring figure of Angela Merkel at the helm of the ruling Christian Democrats. 

Her potential successor appears gaffe-prone and the likely outcome will be a hung Bundestag which will ensure that Mrs Merkel will not relinquish powers immediately while the kind of coalition-haggling at which she was so adept takes place.

The prospect that Europe’s biggest economy may be paralysed and that the leader who has provided the intercontinental glue for four terms will be watching from the sidelines is not encouraging.

When she departs it will not be without structural problems within both Germany and the EU. For now we can watch the campaign while preparing for the wind of change which is beginning to form and which will certainly blow later.

Angela Merkel’s would-be heir’s problems mount after first TV debate

