Irish Examiner view: Shackled to indefensible atrocities

Sinn Féin’s Eoin Ó Broin and Donnchadh Ó Laoghaire are the latest members of the party to defend the indefensible. They endorsed a party tribute to Thomas McElwee who died 40 years ago after 62 days on hunger strike. McElwee had been convicted of the manslaughter of Yvonne Dunlop, burned alive when her shop was firebombed.
Ó Laoghaire is just 32; these events took place long before he was born but he, like his colleagues, works in the shadows of that past. That Ó Broin and Ó Laoghaire are among the prominent, ‘modern,’ and more savvy faces of Sinn Féin but still seek to defend celebrating individuals behind historic, horrific acts confirms that their options and instincts spring from those shadows.