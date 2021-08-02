Irish Examiner view: Reviving red-list languages starts in how it is taught

It may be plausible to compare the fate of Irish and Latin. Both are beautiful but red-list languages struggling to hold a place in today’s world. Both have ardent champions swimming against what seems unstoppable tides. Both are on one kind of a life support system or another.

In the case of Irish, one of those supports was a recent amendment to the Official Languages Bill that includes a stipulation that a fifth of civil service recruits will have to be proficient in Irish from 2030. That ruling was followed last week by a Government-funded report from Tuismitheoirí na Gaeltachta that found that fewer than one in four Gaeltacht families are raising their children to be proficient in Irish. As anyone with a sharp ear who took a staycation in a Gaeltacht this summer might confirm, that one in four ratio seems well beyond the place Irish holds in everyday usage.