Irish Examiner view: Everyone’s free (to wear sunscreen)

Hospital emergency departments have enough to deal with
Irish Examiner view: Everyone’s free (to wear sunscreen)
Tue, 20 Jul, 2021 - 08:11

It was the Greeks who invented irony, and they would have appreciated the joke that the lifting of the international travel ban on the hotspots of Europe has coincided exactly with soaring temperatures in Ireland which would not be out of place in the valleys, mountains, and olive groves of Arcadia.

While high temperatures still have a novelty value which makes them enjoyable in the Republic, they also bring dangers to which we are unused ― wildfires, dehydration, and high levels of UV.

In Wales, several children have been hospitalised with excessive sunburn, while emergency departments, which really have enough to deal with already, report significant numbers of adults presenting for treatment.

Many people remember Baz Luhrmann’s philosophical late 1990s earworm 'Everyone’s Free', which reached number one in the Republic. 

You really can trust him on the sunscreen. 

Get it on, and keep an eye open for friends, neighbours, and old and young people to ensure that they are not taking unnecessary risks during this very hot spell.

Read More

Public urged to conserve water as unusually high temperatures to remain until Friday

More in this section

Phone call from unknown number late at night. Scam, fraud or phishing with smartphone concept. Prank caller, scammer or stranger Irish Examiner View: Are mobile phones the enemy within?
Irish Examiner view: Experts take the rap for decisions of politicians Irish Examiner view: Experts take the rap for decisions of politicians
Irish Examiner view: Stand back and enjoy the spectacle Irish Examiner view: Stand back and enjoy the spectacle
heatwavehealthperson: baz luhrmann
Horse Racing - Third Ascot Racecourse Beer Festival - Day Two - Ascot Racecourse

Irish Examiner View: Exporting old or injured horses has to be called into question

READ NOW

Latest

Suzanne Harrington
Suzanne Harrington

Lifestyle

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up
Mick Clifford
IE_Podcast_Logo

The Mick Clifford Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices