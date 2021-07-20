Irish Examiner view: Everyone’s free (to wear sunscreen)

It was the Greeks who invented irony, and they would have appreciated the joke that the lifting of the international travel ban on the hotspots of Europe has coincided exactly with soaring temperatures in Ireland which would not be out of place in the valleys, mountains, and olive groves of Arcadia.

While high temperatures still have a novelty value which makes them enjoyable in the Republic, they also bring dangers to which we are unused ― wildfires, dehydration, and high levels of UV.