Irish Examiner view: Experts take the rap for decisions of politicians

From the moment that politicians rose to declare that their decision-making would “follow the science” and be “driven by the data” there was always the risk that advisers, scientists, and other experts would be drawn into the cauldron of public animosity when actions prove to be frustrating or financially painful.

This is true not only of Ireland but of liberal democracies around the world and we can point to recent examples from Holland, France, and the UK before we even dwell on the mental condition of people who believe it is acceptable to phone the homes of public servants late at night to badger, insult, and abuse them and their families.

The rhetorical shield deployed by politicians was always a risk because we are dealing with inexact science, constantly moving targets — the clue is in the word variants — and the dark arts of computer modelling, where a couple of percentage points in either direction can produce vastly different forecasts.

It was a mistake to present the notion that science is absolute when it is a matter of interpretation and statistical possibility. It has been an even greater error to deflect from the responsibility of our elected representatives by pretending that they are simply acting on advice. It is their job to choose from a balance of evils and to protect the people who are trying to help them reach conclusions.

Today sees significant developments in the Covid psychosis from which we all suffer.

The EU digital travel certificate makes its debut, a development to be greatly welcomed, particularly for those families who have long been awaiting a reunion with loved ones, and for nations with a high dependence on tourism.

The restart of international travel will require patience and goodwill and that is something we will all need in abundance. It is important for Ireland that we stick with this.

Across the sea, the English have marked July 19 as ‘Freedom Day’, although it is something less than that.

“If not now, when?” was the plaintive plea from 10 Downing St when the plan was first announced. Critics everywhere have been noticeably silent on the ‘when’ part of the equation, and it may be that they have a strong faith in the endless money tree of central banks.

Economic history suggests otherwise but, for now, no one seems to care.