Irish Examiner view: Precarious situation of Kuwait's foreign labour

It was Winston Churchill who once declared that democracy was the worst form of rule, until all others have been considered. His wise words still hold true, considering the latest edict from Kuwait, a small but wealthy country ruled by a sheik. If Ireland were subject to the same kind of authority as pertains in Kuwait, half the country would be in jail.

Police in Kuwait have arrested a resident, an Egyptian, for posting a video online in which he rants about bad weather and dust storms. The arrest underscored the country’s restrictions on expression and drew criticism on social media over his detention.