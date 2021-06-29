Irish Examiner view: Denial a threat in climate wars

There were probably more than a score or two of parents who, when they saw Donald Trump’s “rally” at the Lorain County Fairgrounds, Ohio, at the weekend, wondered what they might do if their child arrived home with a partner wearing a Maga cap, spouting Trump’s lunacies. They might be unwilling, as his daughter Ivanka and son-in-law Jared Kushner have done, to distance themselves from the lunacy.

Despite that, the SSE Airtricity’s Green Business Sentiment Index highlights the kind of knowledge gap (kind phrase) that must concern any parent. The survey found that 85% of businesses imagine themselves as environmentally friendly, but almost half don’t know if their energy is renewable or not. A third didn’t understand retrofitting. Underlining one of the great cultural bugbears, 47% saw cost as the main hurdle in reducing their carbon footprint. This ratio suggests half of us still think there is an option around cutting carbon emissions. This is a denial on a par with any Trumpista’s foaming at the mouth.

Later this year, the 2021 UN Climate Change Conference will be held in Glasgow. The gravity of our situation will be acknowledged and grand promises will be made to change destructive behaviours. Whether businesses are as moved enough to change is increasingly the question of our age — and survival. Maybe we shouldn’t laugh too loudly at Trump’s deluded supporters.

