Irish Examiner view: It is only right inaccurate reports on alleged school body-shaming are corrected 

In an ideal world, there would be no need for a press ombudsman, but because all media is run by humans, who, sometimes, regrettably, make mistakes, then such an agency is appropriate and entirely welcome. All newspapers, including this one, that support the ombudsman’s role and office recognise that to err is human — and more often than not a life lesson, too.

Inaccurate reports in local and national media published last year about alleged ‘body shaming’ at a school in Carlow underline that reality. The reports were based on social-media posts that gathered momentum with thousands signing an online petition, before subsequent denials by the principal of Presentation College Carlow were published.

In an ideal world, such a mistake would not recur, but it almost certainly will. That will lead to an intervention from the ombudsman and the publication of reports that correct the record. The commitment to do so underpins the authenticity of established media and differentiates it from social media’s free-for-all.