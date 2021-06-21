Irish Examiner view: Watchdog legislation undermined by lack of funds

It is a well-documented fact that the Garda Fraud Squad is under-resourced and that an investigation can take several years to gather the kind of momentum needed to secure convictions or bring legislative change. The same short-handedness stymies investigations into online crime, especially around sexual exploitation.

Last week's Dáíl protests over pyrite or mica damage to homes are just the latest in a litany of examples showing that meaningful regulatory supervision is, at best, lax in the building sector. Those facing unexpected bills, often north of €25,000, to make homes safe despite regulatory approval can only look on with a degree of envy as the mica scandal is of such a scale that it cannot be ignored by Government.