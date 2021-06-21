Irish Examiner view: Watchdog legislation undermined by lack of funds

It is a well-documented fact that the Garda Fraud Squad is under-resourced and that an investigation can take several years to gather the kind of momentum needed to secure convictions or bring legislative change. The same short-handedness stymies investigations into online crime, especially around sexual exploitation.
Last week's Dáíl protests over pyrite or mica damage to homes are just the latest in a litany of examples showing that meaningful regulatory supervision is, at best, lax in the building sector. Those facing unexpected bills, often north of €25,000, to make homes safe despite regulatory approval can only look on with a degree of envy as the mica scandal is of such a scale that it cannot be ignored by Government.
These scandals, and many more, underline the cultural foolishness of the idea that legislation has a life of its own and can be effective even if not enforced. The Garda ombudsman is the latest agency to highlight the absurdity of that assumption — or betrayal if you prefer.
The GSOC does not believe that it is adequately resourced to deliver its remit. The agency recorded an 11% increase in complaints it handled in 2020 - up to 1,955. However, the number of criminal investigations was up 18% to 572. That the figures grow just as proposals to strengthen police powers in relation to demanding access to private phone data are advanced can only add to, unfortunately, justified concerns.
Those concerns are exacerbated by the realisation that poor regulatory supervision across so many areas of life has avoidable but inevitable consequences.