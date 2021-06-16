Irish Examiner view: Home owners left high and dry

The thousands of people who marched on the Dáil highlight the continuing distress caused by the mica scandal and the failure of the Government on two fronts. Firstly, to offer adequate compensation to home owners and, secondly, to enforce regulations governing construction materials.
Defective building blocks containing the mineral mica have caused cracks to open up in an estimated 5,000 to 6,000 homes primarily in Donegal and Mayo. Many people are forced to pay mortgages on homes that are now worthless.
As Siptu organiser Kevin McKinney put it: “There has been a clear failure to adequately police compliance with the regulations governing construction materials.
These regulations are supposed to protect families from the issues that thousands are now having to endure.
Campaigners have criticised the scheme for an upfront charge of €5,000 for access to it failing to provide alternative accommodation and covering 90% of costs, compared to 100% covered by the pyrite scheme, which also involved faulty materials resulting in damage to homes.
It is something of a mystery as to why the Government continues to obfuscate on providing proper compensation to the thousands of home owners affected by this scandal.
The current scheme defies logic, fairness, and common sense and could encourage some owners to simply leave their homes and make it the bank’s problem.