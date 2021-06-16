Irish Examiner view: Home owners left high and dry

The thousands of people who marched on the Dáil highlight the continuing distress caused by the mica scandal and the failure of the Government on two fronts. Firstly, to offer adequate compensation to home owners and, secondly, to enforce regulations governing construction materials.

Defective building blocks containing the mineral mica have caused cracks to open up in an estimated 5,000 to 6,000 homes primarily in Donegal and Mayo. Many people are forced to pay mortgages on homes that are now worthless.