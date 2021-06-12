Irish Examiner view: Sign of hope for live music

“This is like a sign of hope that we’re getting there,” singer Sorcha Richardson said as she took to the stage before James Vincent McMorrow at the first live music gig in the Iveagh Gardens in Dublin on Thursday. Certainly, music lovers will be watching closely, as the success of this concert will shape the return of live entertainment this summer.

It was the first in a number of pilot gigs announced by Arts Minister Catherine Martin and it was a concert like no other. There was staggered entry, a one-way system and masked fans were confined to pods. It seemed to go well, which is good news for those in the live entertainment sector who have been hit most severely by Covid-19.