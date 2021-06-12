Irish Examiner view: Sign of hope for live music

Concert is another step in society's return to normality.
Fans at James Vincent McMorrow who performed at his 'special' pilot gig to 500 fans at the Iveagh Gardens. Picture: Stephen Collins/Collins Photos

Sat, 12 Jun, 2021 - 08:47

“This is like a sign of hope that we’re getting there,” singer Sorcha Richardson said as she took to the stage before James Vincent McMorrow at the first live music gig in the Iveagh Gardens in Dublin on Thursday. Certainly, music lovers will be watching closely, as the success of this concert will shape the return of live entertainment this summer.

It was the first in a number of pilot gigs announced by Arts Minister Catherine Martin and it was a concert like no other. There was staggered entry, a one-way system and masked fans were confined to pods. It seemed to go well, which is good news for those in the live entertainment sector who have been hit most severely by Covid-19.

The Government decided against pre-event antigen testing which proved effective at similar pilot concerts in Barcelona and Liverpool. While public health officials have expressed reservations about such testing, it is hard to see how bigger events and music festivals can go ahead without it.

Still, a return to live music was a really significant milestone and, as McMorrow said, hopefully, the start of the summer people deserve.

